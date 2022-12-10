First Citizens Financial Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 92 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were EFA(7.17%), IYW(6.26%), and IYR(5.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Citizens Financial Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 7,037 shares. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/12/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $324.57 per share and a market cap of $309.95Bil. The stock has returned 41.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-book ratio of 36.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.64 and a price-sales ratio of 10.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 1,425 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.18.

On 10/12/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $280.52 per share and a market cap of $286.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-book ratio of 1212.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 8,591-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.09 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $25.33 per share and a market cap of $104.33Bil. The stock has returned -48.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 5,446-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.54 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $35.68 per share and a market cap of $150.20Bil. The stock has returned -25.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 2,436 shares in NYSE:XOM, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.3 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $98.43 per share and a market cap of $409.01Bil. The stock has returned 66.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-book ratio of 2.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 53.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

