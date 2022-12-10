Tri-Star Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(20.16%), AGG(14.37%), and VGIT(12.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tri-Star Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Tri-Star Advisors Inc. bought 91,412 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 435,712. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.06 per share and a market cap of $11.80Bil. The stock has returned -11.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Tri-Star Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 129,781 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.84 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned -16.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a price-book ratio of 7.06.

During the quarter, Tri-Star Advisors Inc. bought 40,522 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 119,214. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 10/12/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $72.2 per share and a market cap of $8.58Bil. The stock has returned -30.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.14.

The guru sold out of their 33,199-share investment in ARCA:IJS. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.01 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $84.84 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -16.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

The guru established a new position worth 31,107 shares in ARCA:IJR, giving the stock a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.67 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $89.09 per share and a market cap of $60.37Bil. The stock has returned -18.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

