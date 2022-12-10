Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $69.00Mil. The top holdings were VYM(10.59%), VOOG(8.65%), and VCIT(7.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 28,735 shares in ARCA:VOOG, giving the stock a 8.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.81 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $205.65 per share and a market cap of $6.05Bil. The stock has returned -22.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a price-book ratio of 6.70.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 251,526 shares. The trade had a 7.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $49.42 per share and a market cap of $11.92Bil. The stock has returned -22.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a price-book ratio of 6.02.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 129,009 shares. The trade had a 7.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 10/12/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $96.14 per share and a market cap of $43.52Bil. The stock has returned -5.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 265,248 shares. The trade had a 4.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 10/12/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.22 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned -0.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Iron Horse Wealth Management, LLC bought 8,588 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 8,712. The trade had a 4.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/12/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $356.56 per share and a market cap of $325.00Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-book ratio of 3.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

