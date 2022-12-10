Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

701 Third Street Traverse City, MI 49684

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(8.58%), FLRN(7.15%), and LQDH(7.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:ITOT by 141,460 shares. The trade had a 6.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $79.44 per share and a market cap of $37.56Bil. The stock has returned -18.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.41.

During the quarter, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought 29,525 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 40,732. The trade had a 6.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $357.98 per share and a market cap of $268.63Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.74.

During the quarter, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought 91,758 shares of ARCA:LQDH for a total holding of 135,777. The trade had a 4.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.

On 10/12/2022, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $87.82 per share and a market cap of $742.08Mil. The stock has returned -6.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought 111,947 shares of ARCA:JAAA for a total holding of 197,837. The trade had a 3.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.93.

On 10/12/2022, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF traded for a price of $48.73 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -1.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 39,354-share investment in ARCA:RSP. Previously, the stock had a 2.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.49 during the quarter.

On 10/12/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $128.02 per share and a market cap of $27.55Bil. The stock has returned -14.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.