SEASPINE HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation - SPNE

3 minutes ago
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NasdaqGS: SPNE) with Orthofix Medical Inc. (NasdaqGS: OFIX). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SeaSpine will receive only 0.4163 shares of Orthofix for each share of SeaSpine that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn ([email protected]) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ksfcounsel.com%2Fcases%2Fnasdaqgs-spne%2F to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006130/en/

