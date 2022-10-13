CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $132.00Mil. The top holdings were 48D(38.17%), ITOT(8.35%), and DASH(4.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 240,000 shares in STU:48D, giving the stock a 38.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €230.99 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €216.2 per share and a market cap of €52.89Bil. The stock has returned -36.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 157.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -118.69 and a price-sales ratio of 18.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 239,943-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 31.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $203.37 per share and a market cap of $51.85Bil. The stock has returned -48.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 151.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -114.19 and a price-sales ratio of 18.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 19,576 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/13/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.55 per share and a market cap of $28.53Bil. The stock has returned -8.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 44,396-share investment in ARCA:TFI. Previously, the stock had a 1.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.83 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.44 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -12.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 31,934-share investment in ARCA:VGK. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $45.8 per share and a market cap of $12.22Bil. The stock has returned -27.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

