SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced that the Truth Social Android App is available for users to download in the Google Play Store. With its inclusion in the Google Play Store, Truth Social can now be accessed across all devices in the United States.



TMTG CEO Devin Nunes said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with Google, and we’re glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use. Today marks a significant milestone in our mission to restore free speech online.”

Users can download the Truth Social Android App from the Google Play Store here.

