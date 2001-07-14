Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded funding for two carbon-reduction projects as part of an innovation program to accelerate clean energy production and close the gap in net zero technologies.

The Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has awarded a total of £8 million to fund net zero technologies as part of their 2022 Open Innovation Program. The 20 winning technologies were selected from 154 qualified entries and fall into seven focus areas. The technologies faced a rigorous selection process, ensuring each supports the transition towards net zero, with an obligation of trialing and deploying the technology within the UK Continental Shelf.

Expro secured both projects awarded in theVenting and Flaring category.

Expro’s two winning projects focus on:

real-time flare emissions measurement and control

a unique technological solution to enable well testing to be conducted without the need for flaring

These showcase Expro’s commitment to continuously evolve its portfolio of technologies and services to drive the shift to net zero. Both projects build on the company’s existing capabilities to promote more measured and efficient means of flaring, and to offer alternatives to traditional flaring, in support of operators’ carbon-reducing commitments.

The NZTC believes the 20 successful technology projects will deliver £7.8bn Gross Value Added along with an impact of 3.1Mt CO 2 e annually.

Expro’s Chief Technology Officer Steve Russell said: “We are delighted to receive the recognition and funding in this program to help further develop these technological solutions that will play a part in accelerating the industry’s journey to net zero.

“Technology is a critical component in energy transition progression, as are collaboration and partnership to achieve our collective goals. We are committed to addressing our own and the industry’s effects on the planet, and this includes working with clients around the world to develop and implement solutions to reduce emissions from non-essential flaring.”

Recent case studies demonstrating this approach include:

Expro recently supported a customer in the Middle East to reduce gas flaring and optimize production at 10 production sites. Expro undertook a detailed study to find an economic alternative to flaring. The solution was to use gas to power compressors, which were delivered, installed, and commissioned within 32 weeks. The fast-track project was estimated to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 10,000 tonnes of CO 2 e per day. Using the compressors also reduced operational expenditure while optimizing production and extending field life.

In Asia Pacific, Expro supported a client by executing a two-well clean up with zero flaring of hydrocarbons. The campaign was part of a greater objective to reduce GHGs and wasteful flaring during well operations. Expro designed and delivered a well test process that saved an estimated 4,000 tonnes of CO 2 e emissions during clean-up operations.

Discover more at Sustainable+Energy+Solutions+%28expro.com%29

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Expro

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company believes to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,200 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter %40ExproGroup and LinkedIn %40Expro.

