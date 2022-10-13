Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/20!

Akastor ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2022

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 13, 2022

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA invites investors and analysts to a webcast presentation of third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday 27 October.

Date and time:
Thursday 27 October 2022 at 15:00 CET

Presenters:
Akastor - Karl Erik Kjelstad, CEO and Øyvind Paaske, CFO
HMH - M.A. «Pete» Miller, Jr., Chairman & CEO and Thomas McGee, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221027_7/

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

The presentation material will be published at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no at 07:00 CET on 27 October.

For further information, please contact:

Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

favicon.png?sn=IO01516&sd=2022-10-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akastor-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2022-301648349.html

SOURCE Akastor ASA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO01516&Transmission_Id=202210130442PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO01516&DateId=20221013
