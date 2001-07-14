Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced that its 14LPP application-specific IPs have been listed on SAFE™ (Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem) IP system. These FinFET IPs, including LPDDR4/4X PHY, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, FPD-link, LVDS I/O, ONFI I/O, and memory compilers, are silicon proven and have already been integrated into the SoC project.

By leveraging Faraday’s ASIC design experience, such as edge AI, UHD display, MFP, and network projects, the newly-developed 14LPP IPs fit in applications with enhanced performance requirements and deliver cost-effective designs for customers. In addition, the high-speed interface IPs come with verified subsystems, including PHY, controller, and software driver, to accelerate SoC chip development and mitigate integration risks.

“Faraday’s 14LPP application-specific IPs offer customers the easy access to develop FinFET chips,” said Flash Lin, chief operating officer of Faraday. “Faraday has accumulated abundance success cases in a wide range of process nodes across numerous applications. To meet customers’ roadmap and migration requirements, we are keeping developing FinFET IP solutions to help them accelerate time-to-market.”

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and 28G programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan, and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com or follow Faraday on LinkedIn.

