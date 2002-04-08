FORT MILL, S.C., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. ( DSEY), a leading provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on the day of the release (November 3, 2022) at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.



The event will be available live via webcast which can be accessed here. Interested parties may also access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (Toll Free) or 1-201-689-8560 (Toll/International) and requesting the Diversey Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call in order to register for the event.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the scheduled conference call until 11:59 pm ET on November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and providing the passcode (13730600).

