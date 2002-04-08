NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Aquafil S.P.A (Euronext Star Milan: ECNL; OTCQX: ECNLF), a pioneer in the circular economy, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aquafil S.P.A. is one of the first Italian companies to trade on OTCQX.



Aquafil S.P.A begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ECNLF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“I am very proud that Aquafil has qualified to begin trading on the OTCQX Market,” says Giulio Bonazzi Chairman and CEO of Aquafil. “The U.S. market is a critical region for Aquafil to trade in as we continue to see rising demand and interest in companies innovating for a sustainable future. Aquafil’s commitment to bold innovation and leadership in the circular economy continues to transform the synthetic fibers industry into a truly circular model. We’re excited to expand this investment opportunity to the U.S. markets.”

Aquafil S.P.A has retained MCAP LLC to act as the Company’s OTCQX advisor. MCAP is a US broker-dealer that provides institutional securities services and electronic market making. MCAP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Aquafil S.P.A

Aquafil is a pioneer in the circular economy also thanks to the ECONYL® regeneration system, an innovative and sustainable process able to create new products from waste and give life to an endless cycle. The nylon waste is collected in locations all over the world and includes industrial waste but also products – such as fishing nets and rugs – that have reached the end of their useful life. Such waste is processed to obtain a raw material – caprolactam – with the same chemical and performance characteristics as those from fossil sources. The polymers produced from ECONYL® caprolactam are distributed to the Group’s production plants, where they are transformed into yarn for rugs carpet flooring and for clothing. Founded in 1965, Aquafil is one of the main producers of nylon in Italy and worldwide. The Group employs over 2,800 people, at 19 production sites located in nine countries and in four different continents, more precisely in Italy, Slovenia, Unites States, China, Croatia, Scotland, Thailand, Australia and Japan.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

