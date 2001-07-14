Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, announces its top carrier selections for the 25th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards. The award program recognizes United States and Canada carriers for service quality and operational excellence based on a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, customer service, economic value, claims handling, and commitment to innovation.

Ryder honors Cowan Systems as the Most Innovative Carrier of the Year during the 25th Annual Ryder Carrier Quality Awards in Dallas on Oct. 4. Pictured left to right: Dave Belter, general manager of transportation management for Ryder; Steve W. Martin, senior vice president of dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder; Travis Bryant, senior vice president of sales for Cowan Systems; Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder; Todd Skiles, senior vice president of sales for Ryder; Richard Engel, senior director of customer logistics for Ryder. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Technology and innovation have never been more important in the transportation and logistics industry. In fact, they’ve become critical drivers of performance, value, and service,” says Dave Belter, vice president and general manager of transportation management for Ryder. “That’s why our leading carriers have adopted RyderShare%26trade%3B – the ultimate digital platform for visibility, collaboration, and exception management. It’s the gold standard for our transportation management partners, and those who have adopted the one-of-a-kind technology are reaping the benefits of streamlined communications, improved productivity, increased cost savings, and unrivaled customer service.”

Ryder manages a network of thousands of carriers to help move more than $7 billion in freight purchased and/or executed on behalf of its customers annually. The recipients of this year’s Ryder Carrier Quality Awards are:

Category Carrier Most Innovative Carrier of the Year Cowan Systems LLC National Dry Van Carrier of the Year Mesilla Valley Transportation Regional Dry Van Carrier of the Year Erives Enterprises, Inc. Intermodal Carrier of the Year J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. Refrigerated Carrier of the Year Prime, Inc. Flatbed Carrier of the Year Melton Truck Lines, Inc. National LTL Carrier of the Year Estes Express Lines Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Dayton Freight Lines, Inc. Oil & Gas Carrier of the Year Press Energy Services LLC Canadian Truckload Carrier of the Year Charger Logistics, Inc. Canadian LTL Carrier of the Year Consolidated Fastfrate Freight Forwarder of the Year Masterpiece International Maritime Carrier of the Year Pilot Freight Services

"Cowan Systems is proud to be recognized as Ryder's Most Innovative Carrier of the Year," says Chris Hichew, director of IT business solutions for Cowan. "Driven by our entrepreneurial spirit, we continue to make substantial investments in our internal technical teams and capabilities in support of our company vision to be the carrier of choice for both our customers and our drivers. We look forward to our continued partnership with Ryder as we work together to further embrace technology and innovation in the pursuit of delivering the quality of service and value that our mutual customers have come to expect."

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as a National LTL Carrier of the Year by Ryder,” says Rob Estes, president and CEO of Estes. “As North America’s largest privately held freight carrier, going the extra mile for our customers is our top priority. That’s why we are so grateful for our relationship with Ryder and the way they have supported us in our mission to keep America’s freight moving and take care of the people we serve.”

Ryder’s carrier network is vital to ensuring quality service for its customers. From planning, procurement, and execution to management of transportation networks, Ryder helps improve service levels and reduce transportation costs.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply+chain, dedicated+transportation, and fleet+management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used+vehicle+sales, professional+drivers, transportation+services, freight+brokerage, warehousing+and+distribution, e-commerce+fulfillment, and last+mile+delivery services, to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada, and the United Kingdom. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 235,000 commercial vehicles and operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 64 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmentally friendly solutions, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

