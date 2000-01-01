Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and chief investment officier at Ark Invest, is not as popular as she once was in 2020 and 2021 at the top of the growth stock bubble. But even though market sentiment is no longer favoring her strategy, she is still sticking to her principles. Ark Invest runs a range of active exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and in addition to the 13F filings it makes with the SEC, Ark Invest also releases its daily trade data.

Recently, Ark Invest announced a large investment into Adobe. This trade is fascinating because it seems to satisfy both growth and value criteria, which is a rare combination. Let's dive in to Adobe and analyze the potential reasons why Wood wanted to buy the stock.

Trade overview

Ark Invest has been loading up on shares of Adobe across two major trades. The first purchase came on Sept. 19, when Wood purchased 22,874 shares of Adobe at an average price of $291 per share. Wood then more than doubled the position on Oct. 10 by purchasing over 23,605 shares at an average price of $285 per share, which is close to where the stock trades at the time of writing. These investments were made for the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF ( ARKW, Financial).

Wood hasn’t disclosed the exact reasons she purchased shares in Adobe, but I believe there are plenty of reasons to be bullish on the stock, including a cheap valuation and a high-quality business.

Figma acquisition

Adobe announced plans to acquire online design platform Figma on Sept. 15. This announcement didn’t go down well with Wall Street, due to the eye-watering price tag of $20 billion in cash and stock. The Figma acquisition is set to be the largest acquisition Adobe has ever made. To give some perspective, Adobe acquired Marketo in 2018 for $4.75 million. Marketo has been one of the company’s most successful investments as a leader in email automation for enterprises. Other previous acquisitions by Adobe include Workfront in 2020 for $1.5 billion. In addition, the company acquired video collaboration platform Frame.io in 2021 for $1.28 billion.

Adobe believes Figma is worth paying the price for as the company will help accelerate the delivery of its creative cloud technologies online. In addition, Adobe's management believes Figma will add an extra $400 million in annual recurring revenue after the transaction fully closes in 2023. Adobe also highlighted a total addressable market of $16.5 billion.

My view is that Figma is good, but it is definitely not a game-changing acquisition like Marketo was back in 2018. Investors seem to agree with Wall Street, as Adobe's stock sold off by 28% on the news.

High-quality business

Adobe is a high-quality business that is split into three main segments: Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud.



The company’s Creative Cloud is the most iconic part of the business and includes a range of creative applications. Adobe Photoshop is used by over 90% of the worlds creative professionals and is the dominant industry leader. It also has Premiere Pro, which is the market-leading video editing application used by industry professionals. Other notable offerings include After Effects, Lightroom and more. The new acquisition of Figma will be expected to slot into this segment.

Adobe also has the Document Cloud segment, which incudes various PDF to Word converters. The company actually founded the PDF file format and thus has strong online document roots.

The third segment is the Experience Cloud, which is highly regarded as the leading platform for marketing analytics and automation at the enterprise level. This includes the marketing automation platform Marketo mentioned prior, in addition to Adobe Customer journey analytics and even a Customer Data Platform (CDP). The CDP is particularly interesting given many enterprises are aiming to create a unified 360 view of their customers. This is driven by the need to break down data siloed across various parts of an organization.

Growing financials

Adobe announced record revenue of $4.43 billion in its third quarter of fiscal 2022. Revenue increased by 13% year over year or 15% on a constant currency basis. This growth was driven mainly by Adobe's Digital Media business, which generated $3.23 billion in revenue. Its annual recurring revenue grew to $13.4 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Adobe also generated solid earnings per share of $2.42, which beat analyst consensus estimates by $0.02.

Cheap valuation

Any volatility in the stock market can offer a potential value opportunity. Now although Adobe may be overpaying for Figma, the market looks to have overreacted with such an extensive sell-off. Even before the acquisition announcement, Adobe's stock price has slid down by 46% from its all-time highs in November 2021. However, the previous high valuation was due to the low interest rate and low inflation environment, and the current lower valuation is driven by the high inflation and rising interest rate environment. Therefore I think it makes sense to value Adobe lower at the moment.

For this valuation, I have used my advanced valuation model which uses the discounted cash flow method of valuation. I have forecasted Adobe to grow its revenue by a conservative 15% per year over the next five years, as the company continues to penetrate the creator market.





In order to increase the accuracy of the valuation, I have capitalized the company’s R&D expenses, which has lifted the business operating margin substantially to over 37%.



Given these factors, I get a fair value estimate of $334 per share. The stock is trading at ~$285 per share at the time of writing and thus is ~15% undervalued with conservative growth estimates.

Adobe trades at a price-earnings ratio of 21.48, which is 50% cheaper than historic levels.

Final thoughts

Adobe is a wonderful company, and thanks to the bad press around the Figma acquisition, it is now trading at an even more wonderful price. I believe Wood has really found an opportunity to take advantage of market volatility and acquire a growth stock cheaply. However, Adobe still needs to prove to investors that its acquisition of Figma makes sense and that the hefty price tag will be worth it long term, otherwise more volatility could be in the stock's future.