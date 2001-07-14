Abiomed%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) announced that on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Company will release financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Michael R. Minogue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer and Todd Trapp, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

To listen to the call live, please tune into the webcast via https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F493387843 or dial (844) 200-6205; the international number is (929) 526-1599 access code 367357.A replay of this conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The replay phone number is (866) 813- 9403; the international number is +44 204 525 0658.

ABOUT ABIOMED

Based in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, Abiomed (ABMD), is a leading provider of medical technology that provides circulatory support and oxygenation. Our products are designed to enable the heart to rest by improving blood flow and/or provide sufficient oxygenation to those in respiratory failure. For additional information, please visit: www.abiomed.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Abiomed's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005232/en/