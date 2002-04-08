SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI," SAI), a global energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries, has received the formal UL (Underwriters Laboratories) Listing certification for US and Canada under industrial control panels section for SAI.TECH's core product SAIHUB CAB 025M.



UL is an independent, one of the largest and oldest global safety science company delivers testing, inspection and certification services. The UL listing is a “Third Party Certification” which provides an unbiased safety assurance on the products it tested to interested parties including the manufacturer and the consumer. Receiving the UL Listing certification means SAIHUB CAB 025M is verified as being fully compliant with a set of specific, defined requirements governing the product and each product listed will be able to affix a UL Mark label traceable to the manufacturer through UL. The US and Canada UL certifications for SAIHUB CAB 025M can be verified on UL Product IQ website (https://iq.ulprospector.com/zh-cn/) through searching "SAI".

"North America is SAI.TECH's strategic expansion direction, receiving UL Listing certification from US and Canada demonstrates our competitiveness in delivering our customers with quality-guaranteed products which are verified by the international authoritative third party," said SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee, "Next step, SAI.TECH will partner with local industry players to adopt SAIHUB series products in the most applicable power sites in traditional Bitcoin mining and heating industries, promote industry transition into sustainable infrastructure and boot up energy efficiency revolution."

About UL (Underwriters Laboratories)

UL (Underwriters Laboratories) is a global safety science company founded in 1894, and over the last century, UL has become the largest and well-known independent product safety certification organization. UL tests nearly 22 billion products annually, ranging from consumer electronics, security equipment, to lasers, medical devices, and robotics. It transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for companies from different industries in more than 100 countries. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in the products and reflect a constant commitment to advancing UL's safety mission.

For more information on UL, please visit https://www.ul.com/.



About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

