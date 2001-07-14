Wayfair+Inc. ( NYSE:W, Financial), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will host a second Way Day this year. Offering unprecedented deals this holiday season, the home retailer will kick off its two-day, global sales event on October 26 at 12 a.m. ET. Consumers will also have the chance to save throughout the holidays, including during Wayfair’s biggest sale of the season between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006093/en/

Wayfair launches Way Day for the holidays (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Whether you’re preparing to host and entertain or travel to celebrate with family and friends, home is - and has always been - central to the holidays,” noted Steve Oblak, chief commercial officer, Wayfair. “This year, we know that great value is more important than ever, which is why we worked with our tens of thousands of supplier partners to bring back our global Way Day event and offer some of the best deals of the year to help our customers make the most of this holiday season.”

Celebrate with Way Day Savings

During Way Day, which takes place October 26 to 27, Wayfair invites customers to take advantage of massive discounts of up to 80 percent off items spanning furniture and decor, seasonal decor, housewares and more. Customers can also shop top brands such as Kohler, Dyson, Rachael+Ray, Henckels and Cuisinart. Unbeatable deals will also be available from Wayfair specialty retail brands, including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, as well as Wayfair Professional.

For a limited time beginning October 19 through October 27, new Wayfair Credit Card members in the U.S. can receive $40 off their qualifying first purchase of $100 or more during Way Day. Exclusions Apply. Customers can learn more and apply for a Wayfair credit card at www.wayfair.com%2Fwayfaircard.

Inspiration in the Palm of Your Hand through Shoppable Video and Livestreams

Shoppers can get a deeper look into Wayfair’s top deals this holiday season on Wayfair on Air, the home retailer’s video commerce experience available on the Wayfair+App. Shoppers can join home experts such as Albany Irvin, Danny Boome, and Julianna White as they showcase Wayfair’s best deals during Way Day, offering tips and expertise on everything from finding the right gift to kitchen upgrades. Shoppers can also follow Wayfair+on+Instagram for special livestream events during the sales, where viewers will be able to interact with home experts in real time.

Fast and Free Delivery Powered by a Logistics Network That’s Purpose-Built for Home

Wayfair customers enjoy fast, free shipping thanks to the company’s proprietary end-to-end logistics network that is designed to seamlessly deliver anything and everything for the home. From tabletop items, seasonal decor, and storage and organization products to hot tubs, vanities, sheds and more, Wayfair’s world-class team takes care to provide an exceptional delivery experience from beginning to end for even the largest of furniture and appliances.

Wayfair At Your Service

In addition to a vast selection, exceptional service, and great value across every category in Home, shoppers can also take advantage of Wayfair%26rsquo%3Bs+suite+of+Home+and+Design+Services. From assembly and installation to full project design services, Wayfair’s expansive service offerings for the home add even more ease and convenience to the bustling holiday season.

To shop holiday deals all season long and discover millions of products across home furnishings, décor, housewares, home improvement and more, visit Wayfair.com or download+the+Wayfair+app.

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of brands includes:

Wayfair - Everything home - for a space that’s all you.

Joss & Main - The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern - All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane - A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold - An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair Professional - Just right for Pros.

Wayfair generated $12.6 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 18,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006093/en/