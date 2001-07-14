Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/20!

Kontoor Brands Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler®and Lee®, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m. ET.

Following the news release, Kontoor management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible at kontoorbrands.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures and distributes superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

