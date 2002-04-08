Each SparkNFT contains 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson.

Fairfield, CA., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it will be launching the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection: Series 3 at Barrett-Jackson’s Houston Auction.

The 50th Anniversary Collection has been created in collaboration with Barrett-Jackson to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. Split into three series, the first went up for auction at Palm Beach in April. The second was sold in Las Vegas in July. The third and final series is being auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Houston on October 21 and 22, 2022.

Each series features some of the most premium collector car sales held by Barrett-Jackson in 2022, with each selected sale being minted into a highly collectible 1-of-1 SparkNFT. Seventeen of some of the finest auction moments have been chosen to represent this exclusive series.

The five vehicle sales chosen to represent the Barrett-Jackson 50th Anniversary Collection for Series 3 to be sold in Houston include:

Friday, October 21, 2022:

2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition - Lot #4001

1948 Chevrolet Crew Cab COE Custom “Decoliner” - Lot #4002

Saturday, October 22, 2022:

2017 Ford GT ‘66 Heritage Edition - Lot #4003

1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake CSX 4404 - Lot #4004

1965 Shelby GT350 - Lot #4005



Each 1-of-1 SparkNFT will contain 3 x high-res digital images and 1 x video commemorating the chosen vehicle’s respective sale at Barrett-Jackson. The winning bidder will also receive an exclusive Barrett-Jackson VIP Muscle Lounge ticket package for two to the 2023 auction of their choice.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here.

“These NFTs are establishing new and exciting ways for collector car enthusiasts to engage in the hobby,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “Digital collectibles are gradually growing in popularity, and MetaWorks is proud to be working alongside Barrett-Jackson in leading the charge for collectible car SparkNFTs on the blockchain.”

The Barrett-Jackson 2022 Houston Auction takes place from October 20-22 inclusive.

To register to bid on these SparkNFTs, please sign-up here .

For more information on opening a Motoclub account, please click here .

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov , searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]