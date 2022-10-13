Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru 10/20!

Timken to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Oct. 26

24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will release its third-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 26, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

the_timken_company_logo.jpg

Conference Call:

Timken's 3Q 2022 Earnings Results


Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022


11:00 a.m. Eastern Time


Live Dial-In: 833-927-1758


or 646-904-5544


Access Code: 721564


(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)



Conference Call Replay:

Replay Dial-In available through


Nov. 9, 2022:


866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194


Replay Passcode: 883154



Live Webcast:

http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 18,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL00790&sd=2022-10-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-oct-26-301647842.html

SOURCE The Timken Company

