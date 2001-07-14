Intuitive Machines, LLC(“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company founded in 2013, which recently announced its proposed business combination with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IPAX, IPAXU, IPAXW) (“Inflection Point”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the filing of a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Intuitive Machines and Inflection Point as well as the proposed business combination.

As previously announced on September 16, 2022, Intuitive Machines signed a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point that is expected to result in Intuitive Machines becoming publicly listed. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Inflection Point’s shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

About Intuitive Machines

We are a diversified space company focused on space exploration. We supply space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Our products and services are offered through our four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IPAX, IPAXU, IPAXW) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of identifying and partnering with North American and European businesses in the consumer and technology sectors. Inflection Point’s financial sponsor is an affiliate of Kingstown Capital Management, LP, an investment firm with AUM from some of the world’s largest endowments and foundations and more than 15 years of operating history. For more information, please visit: inflectionpointacquisition.com.

