Promotion demonstrates Alector’s commitment to building a world-class culture that questions convention, embraces feedback and promotes development for all employees



Company recently earned the Great Place to Work® certification for the third consecutive year and was named on

Fortune Magazine’s “Best Workplaces in Biopharma” list for the second consecutive year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. ( ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology and innate immuno-oncology, today announced the promotion of Clare Hunt to Chief People Officer. In this newly created role, Ms. Hunt, who has led the People function since joining the company in 2017, will continue to progress the company’s people strategy and operations as a member of the C-suite, driving culture initiatives and ensuring that both the organization and its employees continue to evolve, develop, and thrive through the company’s next phase of growth. Alector has grown 44% over the last year, with plans to expand further, and Ms. Hunt’s promotion reflects the company’s commitment to recruiting top talent, advancing Alector’s position as an employer of choice and leading the People team to ensure a great employee experience for all.

“At Alector, our people are central to achieving our vision, and Clare’s empathy and leadership in building a culture that embraces Alector’s values has been critical to the company’s progress," said Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer of Alector. “As a vital member of the executive committee, she has proven capabilities in aligning our people strategy with our corporate strategy, supporting our overall organizational goals beyond the traditional scope of people operations. We have benefited greatly from her contributions, and Clare’s promotion reflects our confidence in her stewardship and abilities as well as our dedication to fostering world-class talent.”

Underscoring the company’s commitment to culture and Ms. Hunt’s success as a People leader, Alector recently earned the Great Place to Work® certification for the third consecutive year. The company was also named in Fortune Magazine’s “Best Workplaces in Biopharma” list for the second consecutive year. The 2022 list recognizes the best biopharma company cultures in the country, featuring workplaces that put employees first and create a great workplace for all.

When Ms. Hunt joined Alector, there were 25 employees. Since 2017, the company’s workforce has grown to more than 270 employees. Moreover, 64% of the company today identifies as female, with females comprising 64% of the research and development roles and 50% of all leadership roles. Furthermore, 60% of Alector’s employees have earned a Ph.D., M.D., or master’s degree.

“I was drawn to Alector’s mission when I first met Arnon in 2017, and my commitment has only deepened over time,” said Hunt. “What excites me day to day, though, is working alongside a tremendously driven, collaborative, and welcoming group of people. Behind the incredible science at Alector are talented and committed people, and it’s a huge joy to be doing this important work together.”

Prior to joining Alector, Ms. Hunt spent seven years as a strategy consultant at Bain & Company and worked in the Boston, London, Manhattan, and San Francisco offices. She has international operating experience in the UK, Eswatini, and Kenya. Ms. Hunt holds a Bachelor of Arts in international relations and economics from Princeton University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, and innate immuno-oncology. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com .

Alector Contacts:

1AB (media)

Dan Budwick

973-271-6085

[email protected]

Argot Partners (investors)

Carrie McKim

Argot Partners

212.600.1902