LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. ( PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, confirms registration details for its fourth annual Plug Symposium, hosted and broadcast virtually from its gigafactory in Rochester, NY. The 2022 Plug Symposium will feature presentations from Plug’s leadership team and include a digital tour of Plug’s Rochester gigafactory led by senior leaders and internal experts.

Digital Broadcast Date: October 19, 2022

Time: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Direct Registration: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3920519/4D8006D88C90578D067AFCC5E063862B?partnerref=SymposiumPR



For more information about the 2022 Plug Symposium, including the event agenda and an alternative path to registration, please visit https://www.plugsymposium.com.

About Plug Power

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 50,000 fuel cell systems and over 165 fueling stations. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug is building a state-of-the-art gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants. Plug plans to deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Media Contact

Caitlin Coffee

Allison+Partners

(312) 635-8204

[email protected]