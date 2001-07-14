Capstone+Green+Energy+Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, will be presenting at the 15th annual LD Micro Invitational on Tuesday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET) at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer will be giving the presentation.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

“Capstone’s growing Energy as a Service business is a story investors need to know. We are seeing interest and orders across industries from new and repeat customers. Coupled with the anticipated opportunities created by the new U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), it’s a great time for investors to learn more about Capstone,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. “We enjoy participating in LD Micro Main Events each year, not just because it’s held in our backyard here in Los Angeles, but because it’s a well-coordinated and well-attended event. I look forward to presenting as well as having the opportunity to sit down with interested investors to discuss Capstone Green Energy’s business.”

Event: LD Micro Main Event XV

Date: Tuesday, October 25

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT in TRACK1

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President & Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Robinson, Capstone’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference day on October 25. To register and schedule a time with management, please contact [email protected]

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the conference day by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.capstonegreenenergy.com.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25 to 27.

The festivities will run from 7:30 a.m. PT - 5:30 p.m. PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. [email protected]

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ldmicro.com

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone+Green+Energy (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that in FY22, it saved customers over $213 million in annual energy costs and approximately 388,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last four years are estimated to be approximately $911 million in energy savings and approximately 1,503,100 tons of carbon savings.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: [email protected].

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005075/en/