HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on October 25-27, 2022.

HeartBeam Chief Executive Officer and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings and deliver the Company’s presentation which can be viewed live and via replay at the webcast link below and will also be available on the HeartBeam investor relations website at ir.heartbeam.com.

LD Micro Main Event XV Conference

Date: October 25-27, 2022

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Time: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:30 pm PT (7:30 pm ET) in TRACK 3

Webcast Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fme22.sequireevents.com%2F+%0A

Format: In-person 1x1’s and Presentations

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer and Founder Branislav Vajdic, PhD

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the LD Micro Main Event XV Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with HeartBeam management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (VECG), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to determine if symptoms are due to a heart attack, quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam has two patented products in development. HeartBeam AIMI™ is software for acute care settings that provides a 3D comparison of baseline and symptomatic 12-lead ECG to more accurately identify a heart attack. HeartBeam AIMIGo™ is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smart phone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote heart attack detection. HeartBeam AIMI and AIMIGo have not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit HeartBeam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005318/en/