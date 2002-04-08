Expanded Affiliate Marketing Expected to Accelerate Registered and Active Users

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce a partnership with Advertise Purple. The goal of this partnership is to grow Restaurant.com’s Affiliate channel by utilizing Advertise Purples’ expertise and experience.

Advertise Purple is an affiliate management agency with over 3,000 brands in 23 business verticals served. Its technology leverages big data to deliver better outcomes in partnership marketing.

Lisa Nason, Director of Marketing of RDE, Inc., commented, “Affiliate marketing is one of the most profitable acquisition channels available to e-commerce companies and a strategy we have yet to expand until now. By leveraging Advertise Purple’s talents, relationships, and vision, Restaurant.com can accelerate their acquisition strategy to hit bigger milestones quicker.”

Jonathan Moisan, COO of Advertise Purple, stated, “We are excited to be working with a leader in the industry and a company that is already so well-recognized. We are confident that with our expertise in the space and using our more than $3 billion of transactional data, we are going to exceed expectations for Restaurant.com’ s affiliate program.”

For additional information on Advertise Purple, please visit: https://www.advertisepurple.com/

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. ( RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.rdeholdings.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

About Advertise Purple

Advertise Purple is an affiliate management agency with over ten years of professional affiliate management experience and $3.0 billion dollars in affiliate revenue generated for over 3,000 clients. Its team of 155 brings a trusted suite of strategy and tenure to the table. Its proprietary technology, Purply™, has led to record-breaking client growth, resulting in Advertise Purple earning an exclusive position on Inc.’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S. for five consecutive years, 2018-2022.

As the leading agency in clients managed, results delivered, and reputation on a global stage, its wide breadth of data provides in-depth insights for immediate action. Its technology Purply™ has served over 193k custom recruitment and optimization suggestions to its client management team, resulting in an average of 130% program lift in the first six months of management, 10x ROAS, and over 37 million conversions to date.

To learn more about Advertise Purple, please visit: https://www.advertisepurple.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

[email protected]