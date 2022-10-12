XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, announces voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting including the setting of the number of directors at four, the election of all director nominees and the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors for the ensuing year.

Effective today, Keith McKenzie and Olga Balanovskaya were elected to as new directors and have joined Marilyn Schaffer and Randy Khalaf, who were re-elected to the board. A detailed biography of each of the directors can be found in the Company’s management information circular dated September 9, 2022 and which is available for download from the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

“We welcome Keith and Olga’s wealth of knowledge and experience to the board and look forward to continuing to grow XTM with our new slate of directors,” said Marilyn Schaffer, the Company’s CEO and re-elected director. “XTM has an exciting future, and we believe this is the best board to propel the Company forward.”

Cameron Chell has resigned from the board after having been a director since XTM went public in 2020. The Company expresses its sincere appreciation to Cam for his contributions to the board and to the Company, and wish him the best in his other and future endeavors.

