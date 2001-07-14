National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company will release third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. NSA will host a conference call to discuss results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date/Time: Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com+%0A

Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711

International: 412-902-1014

Replay Information:

Domestic (toll free): 877-660-6853

International: 201-612-7415

Conference ID: 13692161

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way is strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in the Nareit REITworld 2022 Annual Conference on November 15 - 17, 2022 in San Francisco, CA.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,076 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 69.9 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

