Pottery Barn Kids, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today showcases a nursery and toddler room design partnership with Ashley Graham, supermodel and entrepreneur. Together, Pottery Barn Kids and Ashley Graham designed calming spaces that incorporate her love of neutrals mixed with eye-catching pops of color. Featuring eco-conscious furnishings and baby-safe designs, each Pottery Barn Kids’ piece was selected to celebrate modern style.

“When working with Ashley to design her children’s rooms, we started by addressing the needs of each space – keeping function top of mind. From selecting a crib that will transition to a toddler bed to creating a comfortable reading nook for the whole family, we designed spaces they can live with and enjoy for years to come,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids. “Ashley’s personal style is modern and light, so we selected natural wood tones and textiles that felt like an extension of her home. From there, we layered on kid-favorite icons and pops of green and blue to infuse her love of nature.”

Pottery Barn Kids’ commitment to sustainability and high-quality products provides parents with an abundance of choices when it comes to designing a space for their kids. Ashley Graham’s nursery and toddler room feature the Nash 4-in-1 Convertible Crib, Quinn Convertible Crib, Nash Extra-Wide Dresser & Topper Set, Quinn Extra-Wide Dresser & Topper Set, and Dream Power Swivel Glider & Recliner from Pottery Barn Kids that are all 100% GREENGUARD Gold Certified, made of materials with low chemical emissions and rigorously tested for more than 10,000 chemicals and VOCs that are commonly known to pollute indoor air. The bedding is made from responsibly sourced Organic Cotton, which is soft for kids, but also free of pesticides and chemicals.

“As a mom of three, I wanted my kids’ rooms to be places where we can all be together, and Pottery Barn Kids helped me create spaces that have calming energy,” said Ashley Graham. “Home to me means snuggles, activities and spending time as a family.”

To learn more about the design process and products featured in both the nursery and bedroom, visit www.potterybarnkids.com%2Fshop%2Finfluencer-spotlight-shops%2Fashley-graham. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnkids.

