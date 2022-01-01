Antuit.ai, a leader in AI-powered SaaS solutions for consumer products and retail inventory decision, now part of Zebra+Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA), today announced the addition of its newest enterprise retail customer—Orlando-based Everything But Water, the largest specialty retailer of women’s swimwear and resort wear in the U.S.

Antuit.ai’s AI-powered forecasting%2C+allocation+and+replenishment solutions will enable Everything But Water to centralize key workflows and better align buying decisions with multiple variables—seasonality, localization and other anticipated shifts in customer demand.

“Our continued success depends on keeping one step ahead of customer demand, ensuring each store offers the right products and experience to shoppers,” said Randall Blumenthal, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Everything But Water. “AI and machine learning are offering important advantages in retail business operations, and antuit.ai stood out as an excellent choice for us.”

Antuit.ai’s allocation platform will optimize long-term assortment planning and efficiently distribute inventory across more than 80 store locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, alongside the company’s sizeable e-commerce presence.

“We pride ourselves in making our customers successful. Everything But Water clearly ranks among the leading U.S. women’s fashion brands, and we are proud to welcome the company as our latest customer,” said Sivakumar Lakshmanan, Vice President and General Manager, antuit.ai, Zebra Technologies. “Our AI-based inventory planning solution will enable Everything But Water to have the right product, at the right place when the customer needs it.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Resort retailer Everything But Water selected antuit.ai’s retail forecasting, allocation and replenishment solutions to centralize key workflows and better align buying decisions.

Using antuit.ai’s AI-powered solutions, Everything But Water can leverage seasonality and localization data as well as other anticipated shifts in customer demand.

Antuit.ai’s solutions will help Everything But Water optimize its store inventories and accurately predict omnichannel customer demand.

ABOUT EVERYTHING BUT WATER

Thirty-five years as the preeminent resort retailer have taught us all there is to know about swimwear fit and fashion and what it takes to make women feel confident and beautiful. We don’t stop there. We provide your entire vacation wardrobe, from a live-in sundress to a chic carry-all that takes you from beach to street. Like you, we cherish romantic getaways, escapes with loved ones, breathing salty air and digging our toes in the sand—all to restore the soul.

ABOUT ANTUIT.AI

Serving Fortune 1000 companies globally, antuit.ai – now part of Zebra Technologies – is rethinking the way retail and consumer products companies use AI to solve business problems, empowering them to digitally transform their businesses and achieve substantial business results. Antuit.ai solutions optimize inventory decisions with demand intelligence. From planning through execution, companies predict, shape, and execute demand by connecting decisions, removing uncertainty, and doing more with less. To learn more, visit www.antuit.ai.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005056/en/