NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, has announced that it will hold its 25th annual User+Group+Meeting (UGM) Nov. 6-9 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville. This year’s UGM, in which thousands of clients will convene to share best practices and learn about industry trends, marks the return to an in-person format following the COVID-19 pandemic. NextGen Healthcare will welcome two dynamic keynote speakers. John Nosta, an enthusiastic innovation theorist, renowned speaker and author, will open the conference. Whole-person care advocate, Paralympic medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” sensation Amy Purdy will share her story as the event concludes.

The theme of UGM 22 embodies the company’s vision: better healthcare outcomes for all. Participants will learn how to improve patient engagement, reduce physician burnout, target higher-risk patients to close gaps in care, confidently assume risk in value-based care (VBC) models, exchange and utilize meaningful health data information, achieve better financial outcomes, and much more.

“Ambulatory healthcare is at an exciting inflection point,” said David Sides, president and CEO of NextGen Healthcare. “The growth opportunities for ambulatory practices are remarkable, as care increasingly shifts from hospitals to lower-cost and more efficient settings. UGM 22 content will further guide and empower our clients to accelerate growth while improving outcomes for all within their communities.”

“As a Federally Qualified Health Center, we value the opportunity to connect with our peers to discuss how technology is helping us build healthier communities,” said Isaiah Nathaniel, vice president and chief information officer at NextGen Healthcare client Delaware Valley Community Health (DVCH). “We appreciate NextGen Healthcare leaders facilitating this in-person learning opportunity.” DVCH is part of the NextGen® Community Health Collaborative, a first-of-its-kind initiative offering data benchmarking, comparative analytics, and a forum for members to share best practices.

A look at UGM 22:

Nov. 6: Opening keynote address by innovation theorist John Nosta

Entrenched in the world of science, medicine and technology, John Nosta ranks among the leading global influencers in medical innovation and is well-established as one of the top strategic and creative thinkers worldwide. As a contrarian with a sharp focus on the future and leading voice in the convergence of technology and medicine, he helps define, dissect and deliberate global trends in digital health.

Nov. 8: Closing keynote address by Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy

Amy Purdy is an inspirational speaker who overcame physical challenges through the power of her mind on her way to achieving Paralympic glory and success as a best-selling author, nonprofit co-founder and reality TV star. Amy is a passionate advocate for whole-person health and has partnered with NextGen Healthcare to encourage and inspire. Over the course of this year, Amy has engaged in powerful conversations with NextGen Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Murry about the importance of doctor-patient partnerships and the impact of self-care. The replays are available at nextgen.com%2Fnextgenmind.

Agenda details

UGM is a dynamic learning opportunity for all NextGen Healthcare clients, regardless of specialty, role in the practice, technology prowess or time in the healthcare industry. Attendees are invited to take advantage of 125+ breakout sessions. Separate learning tracks will be offered, including clinical care, financial management, value-based care, regulatory and data management. Clients may also participate in continuing medical education (CME) and continuing nursing education (CNE) courses. See the full agenda at https%3A%2F%2Fugm.nextgen.com%2Fagenda.

Excellence in Healthcare Awards

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards are presented to clients who set the bar in categories including innovation, integration, clinical care and more. Winners are recognized at UGM and will be announced publicly after the event. To see last year’s winners, visit our Newsroom.

Register and learn more about UGM 22 at ugm.nextgen.com%2F.

