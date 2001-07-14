Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”), a next-generation robotics company seeking to improve the cost, efficiency, and outcomes of surgical procedures, today announced that it will host a Demonstration Day of its Beta 2 surgical robot prototype for investors and analysts starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at its Waltham, MA headquarters. Further details will be released closer to the event.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The event will be broadcast live over the internet and will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.vicarioussurgical.com.

About Vicarious Surgical

Founded in 2014, Vicarious Surgical is a next generation robotics company developing a disruptive technology with the goals of increasing the efficiency of surgical procedures, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses proprietary human-like surgical robots to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. The Company is led by an experienced team of technologists, medical device professionals and physicians, and is backed by technology luminaries including Bill Gates , Vinod Khosla’s Khosla Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Jerry Yang’s AME Cloud Ventures, Sun Hung Kai & Co. Ltd and Philip Liang’s E15 VC. The Company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.vicarioussurgical.com.

