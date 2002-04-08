EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto , Inc.® ( FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, today announced the Deliverator has been named 2022 Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year in the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards . The awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets.



Built on the modular Arcimoto Platform and designed for local and last-mile delivery, the Deliverator features a top speed of 75 mph, 102 city mile range, 28 cubic feet of cargo space, and a rightsized footprint that allows three vehicles to be parked in a single space.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from AutoTech Breakthrough. The Deliverator addresses the massive opportunity to rightsize and electrify last-mile delivery, which has traditionally been dominated by expensive, oversized, polluting delivery trucks and vans,” said Jesse Fittipaldi, Interim CEO of Arcimoto. “We believe that with every delivery, our customers will enjoy meaningful per-mile savings as well as a boost in brand awareness as the Deliverator turns heads wherever it goes.”

With its small footprint, cargo-carrying capacity and ample battery life, the Deliverator overcomes urban gridlock, pollution concerns and parking constraints to create a superb last-mile delivery solution, all at a fraction of the operating costs of traditional delivery vehicles.

“Businesses of all kinds are searching for small-footprint, sustainable delivery vehicles that will cut costs, increase revenue and improve the customer experience. The well-thought-out design of the Deliverator allows drivers increased maneuverability, resulting in quicker delivery times,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “Arcimoto’s Deliverator has overcome urban gridlock, pollution concerns, and parking constraints to create a superb last-mile delivery solution. Congratulations on being named Electric Vehicle of the Year.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from all over the world.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

