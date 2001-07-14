Oak+Street+Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, today announced that it has been selected for the second year in a row as a recipient of the 2022 Joy+in+Medicine%26trade%3B+Health+System+Recognition+Program by the American Medical Association (AMA). The AMA distinction honors health organizations demonstrating a commitment to preserving the well-being of clinical care team members by engaging in proven efforts to combat work-related stress and burnout.

“Our goal at Oak Street Health is to rebuild healthcare as it should be, and that starts with providing a great work environment for care teams and providers,” said Dr. Ali Khan, Chief Medical Officer, Value-Based Care Strategy at Oak Street Health. ​“This recognition by AMA’s Joy in Medicine™ program underscores our ability to help providers rediscover joy, purpose, and meaning in their work and promote provider well-being for the long-term. The AMA has an increasingly rigorous selection process for determining its Joy in Medicine recipients, so we are honored to be recognized again. We look forward to continuing to provide a positive work environment for our teammates while delivering excellent care for our patients and the communities we serve.”

Oak Street Health was among 28 healthcare organizations nationwide honored through the program, where candidates were evaluated based on demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support.

“Health systems that have earned recognition from the AMA’s Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program have demonstrated that the well-being of health professionals is essential to caring for the health and wellness of patients, families, and communities,” said AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., M.D. “United by a commitment to build a culture of wellness that energizes care teams, the recipients of the Joy in Medicine Recognition are at the forefront and among the best at creating a workplace that makes a difference in the lives of clinical caregivers.”

To learn more about joining Oak Street Health, click+here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 150 centers across 20 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. The Company is a winner of Energage's 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, was recognized by Inc. on its inaugural Best-Led Companies of 2021 list and was honored as a recipient of the Joy in Medicine™ Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association in 2022 and 2021. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com or read its Social+Impact+Report.

