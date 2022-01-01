American Crew, the professional leader in men’s grooming and #1 Men’s Styling Brand in the U.S.*, is thrilled to announce the expansion of American Crew Founder David Raccuglia’s role to Creative Director and Global Head of Education.

In his extended capacity, Raccuglia will lead American Crew’s creative direction as well as the education department globally. He will continue his place behind the camera as the brand’s iconic campaign photographer and use his category expertise with the marketing teams to further American Crew’s commitment to innovation, imagery and excellence.

“When I started American Crew, the men’s grooming category was virtually non-existent,” states David Raccuglia. “Today, almost 30 years later, the category has boomed — as has the American Crew brand because of the opportunities that were presented to us when we joined Revlon, Inc. I am elated to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity and, ultimately, the men’s grooming industry at large. American Crew began because I was inspired to create high-performing products for the salon professional and the clients they so passionately serve. And being a salon owner myself for many decades, I am excited to re-emphasize our commitment to the barbers and stylists that got us to where we are today.”

“David has always been close to the brand, and we are excited to expand his role to further drive this incredible brand that he built,” states David Caracappa, Global Head of Revlon Professional Portfolio brands. “We look forward to his creative expertise to advance our professional brand portfolio.”

Raccuglia launched American Crew in Chicago in 1994, catapulting a revolution in the industry that paved the way for men’s grooming to become the powerhouse industry it is today. The initial six products – Daily Shampoo, Daily Conditioner, Texture Cream, Firm Hold Styling Gel, Light Hold Styling Gel and Pomade – were met with rave reviews. With Raccuglia’s expertise and commitment to barbering and the Professional community, American Crew quickly became a household name in men’s grooming, continuing to innovate with high-performance products including Detox Shampoo, Fiber and Matte Clay Spray.

