CHATSWORTH, CA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ( CVAT), a leading ESG driven company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to announce the sale of two LPN Nano Reactor™ systems for installation in a soybean oil refinery in India in partnership with their strategic partner Desmet Ballestra Group.

Soy oil is the second most consumed vegetable oil in the world, according to the USDA. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global vegetable oils market.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India, have greatly expanded soy oil consumption. As they can now afford to purchase more oil, the increased purchasing power of Chinese and Indian consumers has contributed to dramatic rises in consumption. The vegetable oils market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 8.1 Million metric tons by the year 2026, with the potential to reach globally 258.4 Million metric tons in the same year.

South Asia's increasing demand for quality food oils are better met with CTI's ESG compliant, disruptive technologies, that provide yield improvement, chemical input reduction among other substantial proven benefits to legacy food oil refining systems.

Soybean oil's growing popularity is driven by an increase in the use by food processors and foodservice providers for baked and fried food products or for sale as cooking oil in packaged bottles. Soybean oil is now being used by the recently established biodiesel industry in many countries to create environmentally friendly renewable fuel. This is also expected to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented: “We are excited to reach a milestone of our 11th Nano-Reactor system deployed in India, 17th in Southeast Asia, and seek to continue our positive environmental impact in the region.”

Technology Overview:

The LPN multistage Nano Reactor® is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

In addition to chemical refining of vegetable oils, CVAT’s technology is applicable to food and beverages, water, pharmaceutical and medical cannabis, coatings and fuels.

About Desmet Ballestra Group

The Desmet Ballestra Group provides engineering and supply of plants and equipment for the following industries worldwide:

• Oils and Fats and Animal Feed

• Detergents, Surfactants and related Chemicals

• Oleochemical and Biodiesel

Desmet Ballestra's R&D Team is composed of professionals specialized in oils and fats, oleochemicals, and chemical processes, using the most comprehensive set of technological resources and equipment. Controlled by Financière DSBG, a holding company based in Paris, France, the Desmet Ballestra Group is present in all major market areas of the world through its integrated business units located in Northern and Central America (USA, Mexico), South America (Argentina, Brazil, Colombia), Asia & Far East (PR China, Singapore, Malaysia), India, and Europe (Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Spain) (http://www.desmetballestra.com/).

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, Cavitation Technologies designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/ Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

