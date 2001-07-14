Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced the launch of its all-new %3Cb%3ES%3C%2Fb%3Eeasonal+%3Cb%3EA%3C%2Fb%3Eudio+%3Cb%3EN%3C%2Fb%3Eoise+%3Cb%3ET%3C%2Fb%3Eracking+%3Cb%3EA%3C%2Fb%3Eggregator+%28S.A.N.T.A.%29+Index – a special algorithm baked with sugar and spice that will help answer one of life’s most debated questions: when does the holiday season actually start? For years, the internet has fought over leaf peeping versus tree trimming – with some arguing it’s “the most wonderful time of year” the day after Halloween, while others lobby for a longer autumn. Looking at a (Santa’s) bag of festive data spanning search, streams and sentiment, Sonos will track the level of “Jingle Waves” in 23 countries to identify the exact moment holiday cheer reaches critical mass, greenlighting listeners to deck the halls and fire up the fireplace. To celebrate each country’s official start of the season, Sonos will unlock product giveaways, promos, new Sonos+Radio+holiday+stations and more.

“No matter how we celebrate the holidays, it’s a time of year that makes us feel more connected, joyful and nostalgic, whether it’s listening to that jolly song that brings back vivid memories of baking with your family, or watching that seasonal flick that makes your eyes well up no matter how many times you’ve seen it,” said Pete Pedersen, VP Marketing at Sonos. “There is certainly a level of passion and anticipation around when the season actually arrives, so this year we didn’t want to just help our listeners feel more festive by connecting them to their favorite holiday content, but also answering the age-old question: when is it the right time to turn up the holiday sound?”

Beginning today, the Sonos S.A.N.T.A. Index will analyze the frequency that users search and play the five most popular holiday songs and movies on the Sonos app in each participating country – from the United States, Canada and Mexico, to the United Kingdom, Netherlands, South Africa, Colombia, Australia and more. Combined with other metrics, including holiday social chatter volume and sentiment, the index will generate a daily Jingle Wave score on a scale of 0 (no holiday cheer) to 100 (maximum holiday cheer). The official start of the holiday season will be marked once Jingle Waves reach a tipping point – defined as 50 – in each country.

It’s time to draw the line in the snow. Listeners have the power to help settle the debate by using their Sonos speakers to tip (or stall) the Sonos S.A.N.T.A. Index in their country. For more information and to stay up to date on the status of Jingle Waves in your country, visit holiday.sonos.com and follow along on %40sonos and %23SANTAIndex.

