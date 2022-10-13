Financial Sense Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $237.00Mil. The top holdings were TLT(29.56%), VOO(11.96%), and XLE(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Sense Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Sense Advisors, Inc. bought 284,658 shares of NAS:TLT for a total holding of 682,785. The trade had a 12.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.09.

On 10/13/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.68 per share and a market cap of $23.42Bil. The stock has returned -28.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Sense Advisors, Inc. bought 143,688 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 149,291. The trade had a 4.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 10/13/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $79.4 per share and a market cap of $37.83Bil. The stock has returned 48.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

The guru sold out of their 64,663-share investment in BATS:MTUM. Previously, the stock had a 3.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $139.25 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $132.66 per share and a market cap of $9.16Bil. The stock has returned -24.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a price-book ratio of 3.60.

During the quarter, Financial Sense Advisors, Inc. bought 361,780 shares of NAS:PDBC for a total holding of 416,689. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.16.

On 10/13/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.045 per share and a market cap of $7.65Bil. The stock has returned 19.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Financial Sense Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 149,116 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.225 per share and a market cap of $25.68Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

