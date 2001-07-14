Braze (Nasdaq:BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, announced the winners of the 2022 Torchie Awards at its eighth annual customer conference, FORGE, in New York City this week. The awards recognize leading brands and individuals from Braze customers and partners that are building the future of customer engagement by leveraging technology and forward-looking strategies to better engage and serve their audiences. Additionally, Braze announced enhancements and updates that will strengthen resources and offerings for its customer and partner ecosystem, including the advancement of its existing digital community platform, Braze Bonfire, as well as a new Braze Alloys Launchpad Program for Solutions Partners program.

Braze Torchie Awards Winners

The annual Braze Torchie Awards celebrate the customers, partners and individuals within the Braze community who have found innovative ways to leverage the Braze platform. Out of 160+ total submissions, Braze is proud to recognize the brands and individuals below advancing the future of customer engagement strategies. Learn more about the Braze Torchie+Awards+winners+here.

Brand of the Year: Burger King

Burger King Torchie Team of the Year: Majid Al Futtaim

Majid Al Futtaim Campaign of the Year: KFC

KFC Marketing Leader of the Year: Annabella Goff, Senior Director, CRM at Peacock

Annabella Goff, Senior Director, CRM at Peacock Agency Partner Story of the Year: CACI and Domino’s

CACI and Domino’s Marketing MVP of the Year: Brian Munn, Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager at Meetup

Brian Munn, Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager at Meetup Technology Partner Use Case of the Year: Branch, Movable Ink, mParticle, and Hibbett Sports

Branch, Movable Ink, mParticle, and Hibbett Sports Rising Star of the Year: Joel Debus, Marketing Automation Manager at Klarna

Joel Debus, Marketing Automation Manager at Klarna Best Data Application of the Year: Blinkist

Advancing customer engagement experts within the Braze Bonfire community

Braze also introduced an enhanced digital experience for its community, Braze Bonfire, which has grown to 7,000+ members since its launch in 2019. In its next iteration, Braze Bonfire will continue to bring together marketing and technology experts in a 360 digital environment to network with peers, share ideas, engage in community activities, and learn best practices in customer engagement.

“We believe nurturing and celebrating our Braze community of customers and partners is vital to advancing the future of customer engagement,” said Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Customer Officer at Braze. “Bringing the brightest minds in this market together helps accelerate and inspire the creation of innovative customer engagement strategies that can drive sustainable, long-term revenue growth for brands. We look forward to growing our community to meet our customers' and partners’ evolving needs, today and in the future.”

Expansion of the Braze Solutions Alliances partner ecosystem

The reimagined Braze Alloys Launchpad Program for Solutions Partners is designed to enable agency and consulting partners to better understand their performance and provide resources to help customers implement Braze in order to conceptualize creative, value generating campaigns. Through this differentiated partner program, Braze is increasing its investment in its Solutions+Partner+ecosystem and offers more incentives to partners of all sizes and capabilities.

Within the new framework, Solutions Partners will have easier access to resources integrated into the Braze partner portal which will allow greater access to progress insights, along with deal registration, co-marketing, e-learning access and presales materials. Under this program, Braze continues to increase access to leading customer engagement tools through a robust and differentiated Solutions Partners program. Additional benefits include:

Improved Resources: A partner-first approach redesigned to give agencies and consultants everything they need to help their Braze clients improve their customer engagement strategy and drive more valuable customer relationships.

Develop Skills: A focus on delivering benefits to the Solutions partners who invest in their Braze expertise through concise certification highlighting achieved competencies in the intended area of expertise.

Increased Accessibility: The Braze Solutions Partner program remains free to join for interested agencies and consultants. Additionally, the program features five tiers with custom benefits for partners depending on each tier. Twice a year, partners have the opportunity to increase their score to move into a new tier.

To learn more about joining the Braze Alloys Launchpad Program for Solutions Partners, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.braze.com%2Fpartners%2Fsolutions-partners%2Fcontact. For more information about FORGE, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fevents.braze.com%2Fforge-2022.

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US and UK Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

