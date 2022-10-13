Welch Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $1.54Bil. The top holdings were SFBS(6.98%), AAPL(3.43%), and MSFT(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Welch Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Welch Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SFBS by 45,477 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.36.

On 10/13/2022, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $82.4218 per share and a market cap of $4.48Bil. The stock has returned 10.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Servisfirst Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-book ratio of 3.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19 and a price-sales ratio of 10.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 8,674-share investment in ARCA:IVV. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $397.41 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $350.2261 per share and a market cap of $268.84Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Welch Group, LLC bought 110,041 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 992,804. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/13/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $24.85 per share and a market cap of $104.00Bil. The stock has returned -48.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Welch Group, LLC bought 24,028 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 301,118. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.76.

On 10/13/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $103.1 per share and a market cap of $303.84Bil. The stock has returned -34.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Welch Group, LLC bought 55,070 shares of NYSE:TFC for a total holding of 768,256. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 10/13/2022, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $41.2 per share and a market cap of $55.80Bil. The stock has returned -26.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

