Brave Asset Management Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $197.00Mil. The top holdings were ZD(9.82%), XLK(7.62%), and AAPL(6.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brave Asset Management Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 257,181 shares. The trade had a 11.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.46 per share and a market cap of $76.95Bil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Brave Asset Management Inc reduced their investment in NAS:DVY by 38,431 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 10/13/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $105.85 per share and a market cap of $19.35Bil. The stock has returned -6.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

During the quarter, Brave Asset Management Inc bought 26,549 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 126,323. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 10/13/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $113.38 per share and a market cap of $34.92Bil. The stock has returned -21.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a price-book ratio of 6.79.

During the quarter, Brave Asset Management Inc bought 19,583 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 42,798. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/13/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $105.5676 per share and a market cap of $1,150.17Bil. The stock has returned -30.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.16, a price-book ratio of 8.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Brave Asset Management Inc bought 22,920 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 43,534. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 10/13/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $90.8227 per share and a market cap of $170.29Bil. The stock has returned -46.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

