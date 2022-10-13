Autus Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

16435 N. SCOTTSDALE ROAD SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85254

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 140 stocks valued at a total of $522.00Mil. The top holdings were VB(5.77%), AAPL(3.52%), and VCIT(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Autus Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,243-share investment in NYSE:UPS. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $189.34 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $155.275 per share and a market cap of $137.96Bil. The stock has returned -9.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-book ratio of 8.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Autus Asset Management, LLC bought 6,326 shares of NYSE:TTC for a total holding of 43,905. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.59.

On 10/13/2022, The Toro Co traded for a price of $91.85 per share and a market cap of $9.81Bil. The stock has returned 1.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Toro Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-book ratio of 7.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 10,426 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/13/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.45 per share and a market cap of $83.85Bil. The stock has returned -25.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a price-book ratio of 1.46.

The guru established a new position worth 12,501 shares in NYSE:BP, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.76 during the quarter.

On 10/13/2022, BP PLC traded for a price of $30.09 per share and a market cap of $91.27Bil. The stock has returned 7.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Autus Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 3,223 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/13/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105 per share and a market cap of $26.39Bil. The stock has returned -11.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.