METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Brunswick Corporation (:BC) has been named by Forbes and Statista to the 2022 list of World’s Best Employers . Among the thousands of global companies surveyed for this honor, Brunswick ranked in the top 15 percent of all organizations, placing No. 104 of 800 companies overall – an improvement of 12 positions compared to 2021. Additionally, Brunswick ranked in the top 10 companies in the world within the Engineering and Manufacturing category.

To compile this ranking, Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions to determine those excelling in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.

“We are thrilled to be named to the Forbes World’s Best Employers list for the third consecutive year. Our success is a direct result of the ongoing commitment of our more than 18,500 global employees,” said Jill Wrobel, Brunswick Corporation, Executive Vice President, and Chief Human Resources Officer. “This award is a testament to our connected culture and recognizes our commitment to building an inclusive and diverse workplace to support our colleagues around the world.”

The ‘World’s Best Employer’ title is Forbes’ most prestigious international employer accolade reflecting Brunswick’s culture of providing professional development opportunities, advancing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and creating a rewarding environment for employees to learn and grow. Brunswick’s dedication to its core principles, has resulted in the Company being recognized for numerous Forbes awards over the past 12 months, including:

To view the entire 2022 World’s Best Employer list visit: forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-employers/

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Navico Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems and CZone. Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.