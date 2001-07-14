Botminds Inc., a leader in Intelligent Automation, will host “Fusion 2022,” its inaugural partnership conference on 09-Nov-2022 at 10:00 AM IST (08-Nov-2022 at 11:30 PM ET). The virtual event will assemble the best, to re-invent the Intelligent Automation (IA) space. Fusion 2022 will feature speakers from the Botminds+partner+ecosystem, demonstrated case studies and deep insights for practitioners in the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and IA. The event will also highlight skills teams must master to stay competitive and engaged to hyper-automate document heavy processes.

%3Cb%3EFusion+2022%3C%2Fb%3Ewill begin with Gokul Ganapathi, CEO & Co-Founder, Botminds Inc., talking about this exciting phase of our journey where we are enabling partners to display their authority in the Intelligent Automation space. Vikas Anand, VP, Head of Growth, Partnership & Alliances, Botminds Inc., will introduce the Botminds Partner Program and the types ofpartnerships we have. Ansari Ismail, Co-founder, Botminds Inc. will share his views on the world of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) and where it is headed. Anizudeen Imamudeen, Head of Community Development & Evangelist, will present details of the invite-only Botminds AI Community and the Developer Certification program that Botminds Inc offers to partners, to leverage the full potential of the Botminds AI platform.

Esteemed speakers from Microsoft, Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH), RR Donnelly, Tredence, SLK and OptiSol will talk about the association with Botminds Inc. and how the platform has enabled them to address business challenges within their enterprise. The speaker line-up includes some leaders from our partner ecosystem such as -

Aditee Rele, Director, ISV Sales & Partnerships at Microsoft (Keynote)

Director, ISV Sales & Partnerships at Microsoft (Keynote) Kaushik KR Sarawgi , MD at RRD GO Creative - Knowledge Partner

, MD at RRD GO Creative - Knowledge Partner Abhinav Kohle , Director, Digital Strategy & Automation Solutions at Cognizant - SI Partner

, Director, Digital Strategy & Automation Solutions at Cognizant - SI Partner Hari Natarajan , EVP & Chief Alliance Officer at Tredence - OEM Partner

, EVP & Chief Alliance Officer at Tredence - OEM Partner Karthic Chandran, Co-Founder & Director at OptiSol - Implementation Partner

Co-Founder & Director at OptiSol - Implementation Partner Gireesh Ullody, Head of Consulting-IPA at SLK - Implementation Partner

Head of Consulting-IPA at SLK - Implementation Partner Sanjeev Sharma, Director, New ISV Partnerships at Microsoft - Featured Partner

“We are excited to formally launch our Partner Program and create a space for our partner ecosystem to share best practices and lessons on Intelligent Automation,” said Gokul Ganapathi, CEO at Botminds Inc.

We welcome enterprises to pre-book your seats through the registration link.

A recording of the event will be available on LinkedIn after the event.

About Botminds

Botminds Inc. is a new generation Intelligent Automation company that helps enterprises automate document-heavy, knowledge-centric processes with its AI-First, no-code document automation platform. Botminds AI is a unified platform to capture, search, analyse and automate documents and web data. Botminds Inc. stays on top of the research happening at the intersection of Deep Learning & NLP continuously, so you do not have to. We have built our own semantic engine, developed on top of state-of-the-art algorithms and networks. Botminds Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA, USA, with our R&D center in Chennai, India. To learn more, visit: www.botminds.ai

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005534/en/