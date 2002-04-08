MIAMI, FL, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) ( EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, continues its efforts to assist the Fort Myers area in the efforts to recover from the impact of Hurricane Ian.



On October 8, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Fort Myers Beach to give updates on recovery efforts. Among the response efforts noted were the private sector support provided by many Florida based companies, including EzFill Holdings, which was recognized for delivering fuel daily for firefighter volunteers and first responder vehicles in Bonita Springs, delivering fuel to homes of residents in Cape Coral, as well as filling generators, cars and gas cans. EzFill partnered with Simply Healthcare to provide fuel for healthcare workers at Lee County Memorial Hospital. EzFill also worked with logistics leader YZER and Cajun Navy Ground Force to provide fuel to Fort Myers residents at a local Big Lots.

EzFill CEO Mike McConnell, “EzFill is doing its best to assist our fellow Floridians to recover from this devastating storm. We’re happy to coordinate with State efforts and stand ready to do whatever else we can to assist in the recovery efforts.”

John Wilkinson, Managing Director of Yzer, LLC, commented, “Yzer's corporate office is located in Tampa, and we were very lucky here to not be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. Unfortunately, as we know, areas like Fort Myers sustained heavy damage causing hardship to a large number of people. The owners of Yzer recognized this and wanted to do anything they could to help, and arranged for multiple trucks full of donations, over 20 volunteers, and worked in conjunction with EzFill to provide over 1,200 gallons of fuel to those in need. It was a privilege to be able to help so many people and see how much they appreciated the support by the local community.”

About EzFill

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants such as Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, we believe EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com .

