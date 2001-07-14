Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 31, 2022. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 25,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (%40globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

