FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that it will issue financial results for the third quarter 2022 before the market opens on November 4, 2022.

Following the release, FuboTV CEO David Gandler and CFO John Janedis will host a conference call to review results and provide a brief business and outlook update.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, November 4, 2022

Start Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial-In Details:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 660-6193

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (929) 203-1901

Conference ID: 6903005

The live webcast will be also available on the Events+page of FuboTV%26rsquo%3Bs+investor+relations+website. An archived replay will be available on FuboTV’s website following the call.

Participants should join the webcast 10 minutes in advance to ensure that they are connected prior to the event.

Investors can submit questions in advance to [email protected] with the email subject “Q3 2022 Earnings.”

About FuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks in its base package and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with FuboTV’s live streaming experience through Fubo Sportsbook (in markets where available), free games and pick’ems, which are integrated into select sports content.

