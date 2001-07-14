Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting (EHG P&P), a division of the Everyday Health Group – and home to BabyCenter and What to Expect – today released its Motherhood Matrix Study, revealing that moms are currently experiencing deep-seated pressures and anxiety. The research surveyed 3,232 moms across the U.S., finding that even though the pandemic seems to be receding and lives are returning to pre-pandemic patterns, moms are more, rather than less, likely to feel increased pressure.

American moms’ rate of anxiety is on-par with rates reached early in the pandemic (April 2020). Over two-thirds (68%) say they are experiencing anxiety, with more than a third (35%) reporting current levels as “moderate” to “severe."

Gen Z moms are most likely to say they are wrestling with anxiety (79%), and nearly half (45%) report moderate to severe anxiety. Their Millennial cohorts are struggling as well, although not as acutely. Under two-thirds (64%) say they are experiencing some level of anxiety, and under a third (32%) label it as “moderate” to “severe.”

Analyzing Moms’ Anxiety

The combination of family finances and inflation are the biggest contributors to high anxiety levels (71%). For example, 39 percent of moms report that they are troubled by rising gas prices – more than those concerned about their children’s sleep habits (26%). Second to money worries are feeling the pressure to be at home to follow and guide their child’s developmental and emotional progress (67%).

“We’d assumed mom would begin feeling less anxious as pandemic restrictions lifted, but these findings tell us a different story,” said Christine Mattheis, Vice President, Editorial Director, EHG P&P. “Instead, moms are just as stressed out today as they were back in April 2020, with inflation, isolation, and the cost of raising a baby fueling their anxiety.”

Most moms (75%) say they don't have enough support in the form of a “village.” Today more than ever, moms state that extended family is less likely to live nearby to help (+21% vs. 2019).

However, even for those with a “village,” all is not well. While Gen Z is more likely to have a parenting support system, compared to Millennial moms, they are also more likely (as noted above) to report higher anxiety levels. One potential cause: Gen Z mothers’ tendency to vigorously strive to meet parenting ideals. When asked to review 25 different parenting ideals – from “keeping the kids busy with activities” to “maintaining a clean and tidy home” – Gen Z moms consistently aspired to reach greater heights than their Millennial counterparts.

“Most parents of young children who I work with are dealing with stress and worry about their children’s development and behavior,” said Kelley Yost Abrams, Ph.D., a developmental psychologist and a member of the BabyCenter Medical Advisory Board. “The pressure and anxiety overall for parents more recently since the COVID-19 pandemic, however, has significantly increased. Parents today are under more financial strain, have experienced more loss and trauma, and are seeing more challenging behaviors and developmental delays in their children.”

Brand Aid for Moms

When asked what they think of parenting/pregnancy advertising, social media posts, or online content, moms clearly want brands to help offset some of the pressure and stress they are enduring. Top preferences include content and messaging that:

Showcases real moms (65%)

Is relatable (63%)

Is educational/informational (61%)

Is uplifting/positive (55%)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, due to their higher anxiety levels, 53 percent of Gen Z mothers also cited wanting to see ads, social posts, and other parenting and pregnancy content that “gives them peace of mind.” In sharp comparison, 43 percent of Millennial moms and 31 percent of Gen X moms said the same.

“Motherhood has always offered challenges along with rewards, but this research shows that the challenges are becoming exceptionally stressful for today’s moms – and brands need to pay attention,” said Michele Calhoun, Global Chief Revenue Officer, EHG P&P. “Moms are not in a place to respond well to overly prescriptive messaging. By focusing on creating supportive, positive content, marketers have an opportunity to be seen as true allies.”

Methodology

Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, Motherhood Matrix Study, October 2022. Respondents were U.S. women aged 18-54 who were pregnant or have a child 0 to 8 years old, totaling 3,232 responses.

