Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened a greenfield location in Lubbock, Texas. The branch establishes Beacon’s service to both residential and non-residential customers in the Lubbock market covering Crosby, Lubbock and Lynn counties.

The Lubbock branch is stocked with leading brands of roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT™ brand. Contractors in these markets will have immediate access to Beacon PRO+, our digital platform that will allow them to manage their business online.

“I am confident that the Beacon customer experience will be appreciated by contractors in Lubbock. Our team of building materials experts will help customers grow their businesses by saving time and operating more efficiently,” explained Peter Lippert, Beacon’s Regional Vice President - Texas. “We are also proud to join the community by participating in the Chamber of Commerce and continuing our commitment to Toys for Tots.”

“This branch opening in the vibrant Texas market continues to demonstrate our commitment to making Ambition+2025 investments to drive above-market growth and delight our customers with operational excellence,” commented Julian Francis, President & CEO of Beacon. “We are on track to open approximately 15 locations this year.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 450 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT™, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005190/en/