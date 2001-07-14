Today, Roku® (NASDAQ: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the United States, Canada, and Mexico by hours streamed1, announced the arrival of The Roku Channel in Mexico. The Roku Channel is a free streaming channel available on Roku devices that offers users access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, including exclusive access to more than 30 Roku Originals, starting on October 13.

“Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming at Roku. “In the US, The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”

The Roku Channel is available to owners of a Roku streaming player or Roku TV™ model without the need for a login or subscription. The entertainment selection includes something for everyone: “Los Pitufos en la aldea perdida,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “El Sorprendente Hombre Araña 2,” “Psicópata Americano,” “Draft Day,” “El Patriota” “El lado luminoso de la vida,” “Lluvia de hamburguesas 2,” “Hombres de negro II,” “Whip It,” and many others.

The content selection comes from existing global partners like Sony, Lionsgate, and renowned local partners such as Telefórmula, among others, with more titles being added over time. By offering content from existing channel publishers, The Roku Channel helps them to drive additional viewers on the Roku platform.

“Free entertainment is one of the most searched-for categories on our platform, so we are pleased to meet that demand with the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico,” said Mirjam Laux, Vice President of International Advertising and Content. “The Roku Channel expands our entertainment offering for our users and increases the value they get from the Roku platform. Brands will also be able to reach engaged consumers through ad-supported content.”

Roku Originals: bold and fresh entertainment

The Roku Channel is the exclusive home of Roku Originals. From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals give viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. At launch, Roku users in Mexico will be able to enjoy Roku Originals such as “Operación Marea Negra,” “Natural Born Narco” and “Mamas.”

In a few weeks, the highly anticipated Roku Original, “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” arrives on The Roku Channel. Debuting on the channel on November 4, “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story” stars Daniel Radcliffe and a stellar cast including Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and more, and is directed by Eric Appel.

Live TV channel offering

In addition to on-demand programming, The Roku Channel also offers a great live TV experience, featuring 25+ live TV channels at launch. The launch lineup includes channels such as Telefórmula, Canela TV, Novelisima, and Runtime Espanol. To make it easier to find content they want to watch, consumers can browse the channel collection through The Roku Channel's Live TV Guide.

Opportunity for publishers and advertisers

The Roku Channel provides publishers and advertisers the opportunity to reach audiences at scale on the Roku platform. Advertisers are leveraging the Roku platform to help their customers discover movies and shows and create experiences streamers want to watch on the biggest screen in the home.

Product offering in Mexico

Roku streaming players, like the Roku+Express, are available starting from as little as 899 MXN. Roku also works with TV brands such as Hisense, TCL, ATVIO, HKPRO, InFocus, JVC, Philips, Sanyo, Sharp, Aiwa, Daewoo, and Sansui who offer Roku+TV+models in sizes ranging from 32” to 65” in HD, 4K and 8K UHD.

Starting October 13, consumers will be able to access The Roku Channel and stream great entertainment for free.

Visit Roku.com for more information about The Roku Channel, Roku streaming players, and Roku TV models.

